Happy anniversary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

Around this time last year, the beloved royal and Suits star were just beginning what is now one of the most high-profile romantic pairings in the U.S. and across the pond. Time flies, right?!

It would be another few months before news of Prince Harry's latest love captivated public attention, and let's be honest, interest surrounding this duo hasn't subsided. From their trips back and forth between London and Toronto (where the actress is currently based), undercover rendezvous to locales like Norway and Jamaica and all of their highly-anticipated debuts at public events, things between Meghan and Harry seem nothing short of swell.

In fact, a source recently told E! News the couple is "in an extremely solid and happy place at the moment," though it's unclear how they plan to celebrate their relationship milestone.