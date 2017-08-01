Kanye West and his touring company have filed a $10 million lawsuit against Saint Pablo Tour insurers after canceling several shows.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the rapper's team is alleging breach of contract and breach of good faith and fair dealing.

"More than eight months later, the insurers have neither paid on the multi-million dollar claim nor denied the claim," Kanye's team writes in court documents. "Nor have they provided anything approaching a coherent explanation about why they have not paid, or any indication if they will ever pay or even make a coverage decision."

Back in November of 2016, a rep for the Grammy winning rapper confirmed that the remaining dates on the Saint Pablo Tour were canceled. E! News later learned that exhaustion was to blame.

According to a source, the star was working around the clock on various projects including fashion designs. He also was trying to make time to spend plenty of time with family.