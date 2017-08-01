While growing up, Jackie Cruz never saw anyone like herself on television, but she, her character "Flaca" and the Orange Is the New Black cast is here to change that.

"The first time I saw myself represented on television was…I can't remember. There wasn't a Latina that I saw that kind of represented who I was. I think it's really important to have a representation of yourself. That's why Orange Is the New Black is so popular because finally, the audience is seeing themselves on TV. My character Flaca, she is not stereotyped at all," she says in the video share by Netflix for their #FirstTimeISawMe campaign. "She's just a regular teenage American Latina who lives in the states. Girls come up to me and say, 'I'm just like her. I'm so happy that I'm finally seeing myself on TV.'"