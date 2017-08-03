Slow and steady wins the race.

But Kailan's plastic surgeon unfortunately never learned that valuable lesson because in this sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode, the Botched patient is explaining exactly what happened to her after undergoing a 15-minute boob job!

"When I turned 19, I found the closest doctor that was in my price range and I went," she tells Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif. "We didn't talk about size. We didn't talk about what I really wanted. He said the surgery would take less than 15 minutes."

Dr. Dubrow is alarmed. "Fifteen minutes? That's fast," he says, adding, "Fifteen is way too short to do something as intense as plastic surgery."