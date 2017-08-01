Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville Settle Feminine ''Odor'' Lawsuit

AP Images
It's case closed for Joanna Krupa and Brandi Glanville.
E! News can confirm the feuding reality stars have reached an out-of-court settlement in the 2015 defamation suit filed by Krupa against Glanville. The stipulations of said agreement remain confidential as of now, but an attorney for the Polish model told us she's "very pleased" with the terms.
The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star released the following statement to E! News apologizing for her remarks, which included a past claim regarding Krupa's alleged vaginal odor.
"I want to apologize to Joanna Krupa for the statements I have made about her. I regret making such statements about Joanna Krupa; I also certainly never intended my statements to be taken so seriously and out of proportion." Glanville continued, "I apologize as I never wanted my statements to affect Joanna Krupa's reputation and I wish her nothing but continued success in life."
The drama spans back to 2013 when during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Glanville accused Krupa of breaking up RHOBH alum Yolanda Hadid's marriage to Mohamed Hadid. She also claimed Mohamed told Brandi her vagina "smelled" and later asked host Andy Cohen if he'd gotten food poisoning from "eating bad sushi" with her.
"You can't help the odor situation," Glanville added.
38-year-old Krupa, who has always refuted the allegations, then filed a lawsuit citing "slander, slander per se and intentional infliction of emotional distress." Prior to settling, the Real Housewives of Miami Bravolebrity requested a trial by jury.
Joanna has since spoken out about the long-awaited conclusion to the legal drama. "I am moving on with my life considering all the changes that are happening to me this year," she shared with E! News. "I am very happy with the settlement and have no regrets. I hope I inspired others to always speak up when they believe they are wronged and not allow it."
In early July, Krupa and her husband of four years Romain Zago jointly filed for divorce. Meanwhile, Glanville has joined the cast of Celebrity Big Brother for the U.K. reality series' upcoming season.