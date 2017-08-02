Hollywood Medium Recap: Watch Brooke Burns, Brett Eldredge and Shanola Hampton's Touching Readings With Tyler Henry

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kim Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Lindsay Shookus, Ben Affleck, Jennifer Garner, Christine Anne Boldt

Details On Ben Affleck's Hot Hollywood Date Night With Lindsay Shookus

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK Special

Watch Kim, Khloe & Family Throw "Shade" in Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special First Look!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"You can't make that up."

Tyler Henry's celebrity clients were in complete disbelief after witnessing his extraordinary abilities to connect with the deceased on Wednesday night's episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry.

"I don't even talk about my private life that much, my personal life," Shameless actress Shanola Hampton said. "The stuff that he was saying was beyond."

Country singer Brett Eldredge was just as impressed and awestruck.  "I still don't understand what just happened," he said afterward. "I was very much skeptical before this, but he nailed several things that I—I mean, it's making me emotional thinking about it."

See the most touching moments from this week's readings with Hampton, Eldredge and actress Brooke Burns in the video recap above!

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.