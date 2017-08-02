ABC/Paul Hebert
ABC/Paul Hebert
Paradise found.
We're less than two weeks away from the fourth season premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, our ultimate summer guilty pleasure, and what better way to celebrate the ABC reality hit's return than with the first official photo of the cast?!
E! News has the exclusive first group shot of the Bachelor Nation alums on the beach in Mexico, which reveals more of the men from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette as cast members, including Diggy Moreland, Jack Stone, Matt Munson and Iggy Rodriguez. Fan-favorite Dean Unglert had previously been announced as a cast member, much to the delight of fans left heartbroken over his elimination.
The photo appears to be have been taken prior to the two-week production shutdown during which Warner Bros. launched an internal investigation into complaints filed by two producers over a sexual encounter between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson on the first day of filming. Warner Bros. eventually cleared the show of any wrongdoing, and production resumed with new rules put in place, including drink logs.
While neither Corinne or DeMario returned after production resumed, they are featured in this cast photo, and will both take part in a Bachelor in Paradise reunion special.
Here's the initial cast for the new season:
Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise season three
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor
ABC
Runner-up on Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor
Article continues below
ABC
Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette
ABC
Runner-up on JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette
ABC
Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor
Article continues below
ABC
Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor
ABC
Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor
ABC
JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise season three
Article continues below
ABC
Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor
ABC
Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor
ABC
JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette
Article continues below
ABC
Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of The Bachelorette
ABC
JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette
ABC
JoJo Fletcher's season of The Bachelorette
Article continues below
ABC
Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor
PHOTOS: Look back on Bachelor in Paradise's craziest moments
The only original cast member not featured in the group shot is Robby Hayes. Maybe the former competitive swimmer was too busy in the water to pose for the shot?
Bachelor in Paradise premieres Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC.