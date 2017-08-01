Miss her?
Emma Roberts is officially back on American Horror Story, b--ches! Creator Ryan Murphy spilled the good news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a photo of the fan-favorite on the set of American Horror Story: Cult, the FX franchise's seventh installment.
"Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action," Murphy captioned the pic of Roberts holding a knife. (Sadly, there were no details about who she is playing and how many episodes she will appear in.)
Roberts previously starred in the third season, Coven, as Madison Montgomery, and the fourth season, Freak Show, as Maggie, before starring in Scream Queens, Murphy's campy horror show for Fox.
The 26-year-old actress re-posted the pic, adding the caption, "I've joined #ahscult will you?"
Roberts returns to the AHS for Cult, which will also star Evan Peters, her real-life beau, and fellow returning franchise members Sarah Paulson, Cheyenne Jackson, Frances Conroy, Mare Winningham, and Adina Porter. AHS newbies will include Roberts' Scream Queens co-star Billie Lourd, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Leslie Grossman, and Lena Dunham in her first post-Girls role.
While the season has been shrouded in mystery, Murphy has started revealing some information, including that the 11-episode season will be set in Michigan.
He had previously revealed it takes place the night of the 2016 presidential election. The co-creator previously told E! News it would be a "very, very scary" modern story, yet "fun" and "topical."
Um, duh. The title for season seven is American Horror Story: Cult. This is one creepy cult.
Murphy quickly revealed Sarah Paulson would be in season seven, which is generally a forgone conclusion. She's one of the leads. After he announced the title, Murphy revealed Paulson's character is named Ally.
Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson are the leads of the season. Peters is playing somebody named Kai, Murphy said. And to Murphy on Twitter, "This is his heaviest season yet," meaning you'll get a lot more Evan Peters this year.
Lady Gaga, who starred in American Horror Story: Hotel and appeared in American Horror story: Roanoke, will not be in season seven.
Teen Wolf and Scream Queens veteran Colton Haynes will appear in AHS: Cult. Of course details about his role are being kept under wraps, but Murphy welcomed him to the troupe on Instagram.
Leslie Grossman, who worked with Murphy on Popular, re-teams with the creator for AHS: Cult. "My friend Leslie Grossman is joining this season of American Horror Story. One of the funniest and most talented ladies I know. Congrats Ms Leslie G," Murphy posted on Instagram.
Did you miss the homicidal clown played by John Carroll Lynch on Freak Show? No? Too bad. Twisty's presence will clearly be felt, as evidenced by all those clowns. Murphy also revealed a behind-the-scenes photo of a Twisty comic book.
Mare Winningham, a veteran of AHS: Coven, Freak Show and Hotel, will be back in some form or another. Murphy revealed her involvement on Twitter and teased there will be more familiar faces back in the fold as well.
Scream Queens star Billie Lourd makes her jump from Murphy's Fox series to his FX hit. Not much is known about her character, but her arrival was teased with an Instagram shot featuring Lourd with white hair. "Winter is coming. Can't wait for everybody to see what the incredible Billie Lourd does this season on AHS," Murphy teased.
AHS veteran Frances Conroy will be back in some form or another. She previously appeared in seasons one, two, three, four and six and played everything from a cannibal hillbilly to the Angel of Death to the iconic Myrtle Snow.
Known for comedies Parks and Recreation, Difficult People and his own show, Billy on the Street, Billy Eichner is going dramatic for the new season of AHS. He'll appear as a confidant of Sarah Paulson's character.
American Horror Story: Roanoke breakout Adina Porter is back in the fold. Naturally her character is being kept under wraps. It is American Horror Story, after all.
Lena Dunham will guest star in AHS: Cult, making it her first TV gig since Girls wrapped up. Murphy tweeted about her involvement, saying, "Thrilled that my talented friend Lena Dunham is joining the AMERICAN HORROR STORY family. Always wanted to work together, and now we r!"
American Horror Story: Hotel and Roanoke star Cheyenne Jackson is back in the fold for Cult. Who's he playing? That's a very good question.
OK, this isn't exactly about American Horror Story: Cult, but Sarah Paulson was asked by a fan on Twitter if she missed Jessica Lange, her costar for the first four seasons. And Paulson's answer? It's going to break your heart: "More than I can say," she responded. No, you're crying.
FX has yet to respond to request for comment on Roberts' casting.
AHS: Cult premieres Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 10 p.m. on FX.