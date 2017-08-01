Miss her?

Emma Roberts is officially back on American Horror Story, b--ches! Creator Ryan Murphy spilled the good news on Instagram on Tuesday, posting a photo of the fan-favorite on the set of American Horror Story: Cult, the FX franchise's seventh installment.

"Look who showed up on the set of Cult looking glamorous and ready for action," Murphy captioned the pic of Roberts holding a knife. (Sadly, there were no details about who she is playing and how many episodes she will appear in.)

Roberts previously starred in the third season, Coven, as Madison Montgomery, and the fourth season, Freak Show, as Maggie, before starring in Scream Queens, Murphy's campy horror show for Fox.