Kim Zolciak-Biermann is putting her nursing background to good use.

The Don't Be Tardy star surprised fans Tuesday afternoon when she shared a photo from a doctor's visit. As it turns out, two of her kids had experienced operations earlier in the day.

"2 kids same recovery room! It's all good though had the best doctor!" she wrote on Instagram. "Had to take a pic for @kashbiermann and @briellebiermann for memory sake."

Kim added, "Tonsils and adenoids removed! Onward and Upwards #ImTheBiggerBaby #GetItTogetherMama."

E! News has learned that Brielle Biermann said goodbye to her tonsils while four-year-old Kash Biermann had his adenoids removed.