Halle Berry Reveals Her Biggest Worry as a Parent

Halle Berry may be an Oscar-winning actress but she still fears for her children the way every parent does.

While sitting down with E! News, she explained what steps she's taking currently to ensure that her two children are able to thrive in a safer, better world.

"If I really set my mind to making change for my children, I can," the Kidnap star says. In 2013 Berry and fellow actress Jennifer Garner worked to get a bill passed that would restrict paparazzi access to celebrity children. "I never thought I could do that," she says despite the fact that "other celebrities said ‘don't.'"