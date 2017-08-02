Brooke Burns Explains the Tragic Story of Her Grandparents' Deaths to Tyler Henry on Hollywood Medium

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Cara Delevingne

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Kardashian, KUWTK Special

Watch Kim, Khloe & Family Throw "Shade" in Keeping Up With the Kardashians 10 Year Anniversary Special First Look!

Botched Duct Tape

Watch This Botched Patient Have Her Husband Help Duct Tape Her Sagging Breasts

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tyler Henry is uncovering the truth behind two tragic deaths.

In this sneak peek from tonight's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the clairvoyant explains how Brooke Burns' grandparents sadly passed away. "It's like really rough to convey, but there's this placement of responsibility," he says. "One person was involved in the other person passing."

Henry continues, "The exact symbol is kind of a reference to another reading that I gave where unfortunately a man contributed to his passing and his wife's passing, and it's kind of that type of a feeling."

Watch

Tyler Henry Connects With Singer Brett Eldredge's Grandpa

The actress confirms everything he's saying is correct. "Yeah, in reverse," she clarifies. "Not his choice, her choice."

She continues, "My grandfather taught her how to use a gun, and she ended up shooting him and then shooting herself."

Watch Brooke Burns talk about their shocking deaths in the clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.