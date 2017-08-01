Death is coming to Kevin Can Wait. At the 2017 Summer Press Tour, CBS boss Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming, revealed how the Kevin James series will address the exit of Erinn Hayes—and it's shocking one.

Kevin Can Wait will kill off Hayes' character Donna, wife to James' character, but that's not the only twist.

"The character will have passed away and we will be moving forward in time, catching up at later date," Sherman said. Following the panel, Sherman told reporters the decision to kill off the character came from producers.