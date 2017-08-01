Megan Fox Shares Rare Photos of Her Beautiful Boys

Megan Fox shared a few rare photos from the day in the life of her kids.

The actress took to Instagram to share some sweet Polaroid photos of her beautiful sons, Noah Shannon Green, 4, Bodhi Ransom Green, 3, and Journey River Green, who will turn 1 on August 4.

The photo collection showed Noah dressed up like Elsa from Frozen, while his younger brother Bodhi rocked a red mustache. In another pic, Brian Austin Green is seen making a funny face for the camera while carrying little Journey, and Fox gives a sultry stare while wearing sunglasses in yet one more.

Fox left the post without a caption as the pics certainly speak for themselves...Too cute!

Meanwhile, Fox gave birth to her third son last August, and she's previously opened up about how much she adores having a family full of boys.

"I love our family—I have a little football team that's going to take care of me," she told The Daily Mail in 2014. "I like being around boys and being the center of attention in my family because I'm the matriarch, the queen bee. My husband is the sensitive type, he's not macho. And I'm going to raise our boys like that: sensitive, sweet, chivalrous types."

In fact, she's also discussed her sons' funny yet sweet fascinations, especially with fashion.

"I have a few drawers full [of kimonos]," Megan said on the Ellen DeGeneres Show last year. "I don't know exactly how many that is...My kids love it, especially Noah. He finds that to be a very magical thing when I float down the stairs in my silk kimono. He's very taken by that, and that's sort of an image I like to brand into him."

