Megan Fox Shares Rare Photos of Her Beautiful Boys

Megan Fox shared a few rare photos from the day in the life of her kids.

The actress took to Instagram to share some sweet Polaroid photos of her beautiful sons, Noah Shannon Green, 4, Bodhi Ransom Green, 3, and Journey River Green, who will turn 1 on August 4.

The photo collection showed Noah dressed up like Elsa from Frozen, while his younger brother Bodhi rocked a red mustache. In another pic, Brian Austin Green is seen making a funny face for the camera while carrying little Journey, and Fox gives a sultry stare while wearing sunglasses in yet one more.