"Nobody is asking us if we're remaking the ‘70s show, or the movie," Moore said. He praised the show's diversity.

"We've got black, I'm biracial, we've got Asian…we've got white… this is the same name from the ‘70s show, it's the same font…it's the same theme song…Those are the only similarities…we're taking on real life," Moore said. "We're taking on the Trump years…it's just what's happening today…It's not just black vs. blue…it's fear, racism, terrorism, subject matter of today."

But don't look for the show to stuff messages down the audience's throat. "I don't want us to preach…this is SWAT, you're going to have a good time. It's a thrill ride…When people watch this pilot, the first thing I hear is ‘Whoa…'"