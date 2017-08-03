Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods Explains Their ''Special Connection'' in Life of Kylie Teaser: ''We Just Get Each Other''

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jessica Alba

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner, PSA, Life of Kylie

This New Kylie Jenner PSA Will Make You LOL

Eric Decker, Jessie James Decker, Eric & Jessie

Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other in Eric & Jessie Season 3 First Look

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Jordyn Woods is gushing over her BFF Kylie Jenner!

In this preview clip from Sunday's premiere of Life of Kylie, Jordyn opens up about their longstanding friendship.

"Kylie and I have been best friends since eighth grade summer going into high school. Kylie is super outgoing," Jordyn says. "We have a special connection where we just get each other. Knowing you could tell them like, 'Hey I just killed someone, I need you to come...' Not saying we'd ever do that."

Kylie is such a good friend, she then tries to set Jordyn up on a blind date. "I know somebody who knows somebody that wants to take you on a date. Do you want to know what he looks like?" Kylie asks.

Photos

Kylie Jenner's Sexiest Instagrams

"Do not play me right now!" Jordyn tells Kylie. "He's cute!" Kylie replies.

So what happens next? Watch the clip to see how Jordyn reacts to Kylie's date!

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie this Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Life of Kylie , E! Shows , Kylie Jenner , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.