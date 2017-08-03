Jordyn Woods is gushing over her BFF Kylie Jenner!
In this preview clip from Sunday's premiere of Life of Kylie, Jordyn opens up about their longstanding friendship.
"Kylie and I have been best friends since eighth grade summer going into high school. Kylie is super outgoing," Jordyn says. "We have a special connection where we just get each other. Knowing you could tell them like, 'Hey I just killed someone, I need you to come...' Not saying we'd ever do that."
Kylie is such a good friend, she then tries to set Jordyn up on a blind date. "I know somebody who knows somebody that wants to take you on a date. Do you want to know what he looks like?" Kylie asks.
"Do not play me right now!" Jordyn tells Kylie. "He's cute!" Kylie replies.
So what happens next?
