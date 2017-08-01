What Will Smith Learned the Night Willow Smith Shaved Her Head

Willow Smith got the world talking after she shaved her head in 2012 at just 11-years-old...but it didn't gain anyone's attention more than her own father, Will Smith.

The actor joined famous men like Chris Rock and Mahershala Ali for Jay-Z's new "Footnotes of Adnis" video during which they discussed the lessons they learned from their fathers as well as the lessons their children have helped teach them.

Will recalled the moment his daughter shaved her head in the middle of her "Whip My Hair" tour. He had been pushing her to continue the tour despite the fact that she had expressed her desire to go home.