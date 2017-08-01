Which is also why you won't find them divulging too many details about each other when the big news is the opposite of an Oscar win. Just showing up for each other again and again is what says it all.

The Afflecks have been candid about how their dad's alcoholism (he got sober when the boys were teenagers and they've remained close) and parents' divorce affected them growing up.

"I had good friends. I had Matt Damon, I had my brother, and I had a nucleus of friends that I grew up with and I had support from [during that time]," Ben told Barbara Walters in 2012.

Casey told NPR last year, referring to his father, "I got to know a whole new person when I was a teenager, because the man I knew before [he went to rehab] was just completely different. So in some ways I kind of began my relationship with the father I know now when I was a teenager."

And while Ben's 2001 trip to rehab and his more recent round of treatment couldn't help but make headlines, Casey revealed on WTF With Marc Maron last year that he too struggles with addiction and was three years sober.

"My father was a disaster of a drinker, my grandmother was an alcoholic, my brother spent some time in rehab—it's in our genes and I understand it," he said frankly.

After going to support meetings for children of alcoholics when he was younger and visiting his dad (and later his brother) in rehab, Casey decided that he had heard enough to get him through.

"It's just so many times, going to these meetings and sitting in circles, and talking about it all," he told Maron, "so when it came time, when I realized that I had to stop, I felt like I had already put in all that time, so I just kind of white-knuckled it at home and imagined myself in a circle. It worked."