Kesha Announces Rainbow Tour Dates in North America

Kesha is painting the town red—and every other color of the rainbow.

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old musician announced she's taking her act on the road this fall. "My new album Rainbow is dedicated to my fans. And I'm so excited to be able to invite you all to come boogie with me on my new Rainbow Tour," she says. "I would not have made it to this point without my animals and supporters so now come out and join the celebration with me."

This will be Kesha's first solo trek since the Warrior Tour in 2013. In the last month, she has released three songs from Rainbow: "Praying," "Woman" and "Learn to Let Go." Every pair of concert tickets comes with a physical copy of the artist's third studio album (available Aug. 11).

Here is the complete list of Rainbow Tour dates:

Sept. 26: Iron City in Birmingham, AL

Sept. 27: Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN

Sept. 29: Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, GA

Sept. 30: The Fillmore Charlotte in Charlotte, NC

Oct. 2: The Ritz in Raleigh, NC

Oct. 4: House of Blues in Boston, MA

Oct. 6: The Fillmore Silver Spring in Silver Spring, MD

Oct. 7: The Fillmore Philadelphia in Philadelphia, PA

Oct. 9: Hammerstein Ballroom in New York, NY

Oct. 13: Lakewood Civic Auditorium in Lakewood, OH

Oct. 15: The Fillmore Detroit in Detroit, MI