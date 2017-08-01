You won't find anybody more proud of Young Sheldon than Jim Parsons. Parsons, who plays Sheldon Cooper in The Big Bang Theory, serves as executive producer and narrator on Young Sheldon, was clearly moved by the idea of a prequel series about his character.

"It was very moving to me to see this machine take off that's related to all that," he said at the 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour. "I never felt, in the 10 years that we worked on the Big show that we…I can't talk! You don't think you're putting together these kinds of things that will add up to something like [the prequel]."

"It just felt like the greatest idea in the world," executive producer Chuck Lorre said.