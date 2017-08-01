TV's criminal justice system, the one where sexually based crimes are considered especially heinous, is taking on True Crime and E! News has a sneak peek. In the art at left, Edie Falco is in all of her glory as defense attorney Leslie Abramson for Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Don't wig out.

"I've known Edie for more than two decades," Dick Wolf said in a statement when her casting was announced. "Our working relationship started when she was among an elite group of actors who made multiple appearances as defense attorneys on Law & Order in the early '90s. Edie was at the top of that list. She did a fabulous job on Law & Order and, as Leslie Abramson, will knock the role out of the park."