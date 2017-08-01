EXCLUSIVE!

Edie Falco Is Front and Center in Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders Poster

Edie Falco, Law and Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

NBC

TV's criminal justice system, the one where sexually based crimes are considered especially heinous, is taking on True Crime and E! News has a sneak peek. In the art at left, Edie Falco is in all of her glory as defense attorney Leslie Abramson for Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. Don't wig out.

"I've known Edie for more than two decades," Dick Wolf said in a statement when her casting was announced. "Our working relationship started when she was among an elite group of actors who made multiple appearances as defense attorneys on Law & Order in the early '90s. Edie was at the top of that list. She did a fabulous job on Law & Order and, as Leslie Abramson, will knock the role out of the park."

Photos

Which New 2017-2018 TV Shows Look the Best? Let Our New Ranking Help You

The eight-episode series is the first installment of the latest Law & Order franchise from Wolf and director Lesli Linka Glatter and retells the notorious murder case of the Menendez brothers, one of the country's first sensationalized trials.

The cast also stars ER veteran Anthony Edwards as Judge Stanley Weisberg, Gus Halper as Erik Menedez, Miles Gaston Villanueva as Lyle Menendez, Julianne Nichalson as Jill Lansing, Sam Jaeger as Detective Les Zoeller, Sterling Beaumon as Glenn Stevens, Josh Charles as Dr. Jerome Oziel, Elizabeth Reaser as Pam Bozanich, Heather Graham as Judalon Smyth.

Rene Balcer will write and executive produce the series. Linka Glatter, Wolf, Peter Jankowski and Arthur W. Forney are on board as executive producers.

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders premieres Tuesday, Sept. 26 at 10 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

