Watch Zendaya Cringe as She Critiques Her Old YouTube Videos

YouTube was supposed to be a safe space for Zendaya.

"Let me just preface my first YouTube video. When I was younger, I genuinely felt that I had to make a persona that matched Rocky, which is the character that I used to play," she said of her role on Disney Channel's Shake It Up, which aired for three seasons from 2010 to 2013. "This is back when I literally had an entire alter ego, and this s--t is so obnoxious—I can't even believe."

While reviewing her old YouTube videos along with her assistant Darnell Appling, the 20-year-old actress couldn't help but cringe at her former self. "'Happy smiley faces?' What the f--k? I was trying to make this positive environment and trying to be this f--king ray of sunshine. This is the most annoying s--t I have ever seen in my entire life. And the thing is, at the time I was like, 'Oh, the kids are going to love it. It'll be cool. Whatever,'" she said. "I was with my friend at the time from middle school, and we wrote this whole s--t script down of what I was going to say."