Kendall Jenner's $34 Top Looks Really Expensive

Robert O'neil / Splash News
Because it's the first time in a while Kendall Jenner's worn anything remotely affordable.
The supermodel's usual of vintage Louis Vuitton everything, deconstructed Off-White digs and Stuart Weitzman boots were put on hold yesterday when she stepped out in raw hem, vintage jean shorts and a sheer, floral top that'll only cost you $34. (The mesh Arrive turtleneck looks rather expensive, no?)
And while not everyone can pull it off the way Kenny did (braless) because it's just not an option for some of us (gravity), there are other, simple ways to go about it—like throwing a black bra underneath or even a fitted cami.
So strap on your hot pink heels (if you don't own any, it's time you did: these Topshop ones are only $75), and shop the below mesh shirts. They'll be the foundation for your next Kendall-inspired outfit.
Tulle Turtleneck Top, Was: $107, Now: $48
Ruched Mesh Top, Was: $175, Now: $88
Zadie Power Mesh Turtleneck Top, Was: $34, Now: $14
Mesh Top, $15
Stanley Tulle Top, $395
Lapped Baby Tee, $145
Geometric Lace Top, $745
Print Sheer Mesh One-Shoulder Bodysuit, Was: $31, Now: $19
Black Sheer Mesh Lace Panel Embroidery Floral Flounce Hem Blouse, Was: $27, Now: $22
Keep it sheer.
Can't wait to see what you do with it.