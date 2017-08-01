Kendall Jenner's $34 Top Looks Really Expensive

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Robert O'neil / Splash News

Because it's the first time in a while Kendall Jenner's worn anything remotely affordable.

The supermodel's usual of vintage Louis Vuitton everything, deconstructed Off-White digs and Stuart Weitzman boots were put on hold yesterday when she stepped out in raw hem, vintage jean shorts and a sheer, floral top that'll only cost you $34. (The mesh Arrive turtleneck looks rather expensive, no?)

And while not everyone can pull it off the way Kenny did (braless) because it's just not an option for some of us (gravity), there are other, simple ways to go about it—like throwing a black bra underneath or even a fitted cami.

So strap on your hot pink heels (if you don't own any, it's time you did: these Topshop ones are only $75), and shop the below mesh shirts. They'll be the foundation for your next Kendall-inspired outfit.

Shop the Look

ESC: Sheer Top

GANNI

Tulle Turtleneck Top, Was: $107, Now: $48

ESC: Sheer Top

Kimchi Blue

Floral Embroidered Sheer Long Sleeve Top, $49

ESC: Sheer Top

Opening Ceremony

Ruched Mesh Top, Was: $175, Now: $88

ESC: Sheer Top

Arrive

Zadie Power Mesh Turtleneck Top, Was: $34, Now: $14

ESC: Sheer Top

H&M

Mesh Top, $15

ESC: Sheer Top

Molly Goddard

Stanley Tulle Top, $395

ESC: Sheer Top

Eckhaus Latta

Lapped Baby Tee, $145

ESC: Sheer Top

A'GACI

Sienna Floral Mesh Tee, $15

ESC: Sheer Top

Alexander Wang

Geometric Lace Top, $745

ESC: Sheer Top

Missguided

Print Sheer Mesh One-Shoulder Bodysuit, Was: $31, Now: $19

ESC: Sheer Top

Choies

Black Sheer Mesh Lace Panel Embroidery Floral Flounce Hem Blouse, Was: $27, Now: $22

Keep it sheer.

Can't wait to see what you do with it.

