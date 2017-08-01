Kendall Jenner's $34 Top Looks Really Expensive

Because it's the first time in a while Kendall Jenner's worn anything remotely affordable.

The supermodel's usual of vintage Louis Vuitton everything, deconstructed Off-White digs and Stuart Weitzman boots were put on hold yesterday when she stepped out in raw hem, vintage jean shorts and a sheer, floral top that'll only cost you $34. (The mesh Arrive turtleneck looks rather expensive, no?)

And while not everyone can pull it off the way Kenny did (braless) because it's just not an option for some of us (gravity), there are other, simple ways to go about it—like throwing a black bra underneath or even a fitted cami.