"I was bummed that I didn't have any—even just to be a witness. Sometimes when crazy things were happening, I wanted to ask, 'Is this just me?' My mom tried to adopt a kid. You know when you ask for a puppy? I asked for a sister. One year I was like, 'Hey, Mom, I want a sister.' We tried to adopt—like, we did a whole thing, and, no, the home study was not strong," the Scream Queens star says. "But now I have a little sister. My dad got married a year ago and I have a 9-year-old little sister who's absolutely awesome. She's kind of like my daughter, too."

Neither Carrie nor Debbie wanted Billie to become an actress. "I think in a normal family they would have looked at me and been like, 'Hey, this kid's a performer.' But I was so scared. I was embarrassed, honestly. Because they were like, 'This is going to be a really s--tty lifestyle, and everyone's going to be scrutinizing you deeply and constantly.' My mom wrote five books and a one-woman show; they didn't want more things for people to be able to Google about me," she says. It wasn't always easy being part of her mother's act, either. "I had a hard time with it in the beginning. I was very protective of my dad and would stop her and be like, 'Can you take out that thing where you say, 'I turned him gay.' Can we not have that on Broadway?'" Carrie would always take Billie's feelings into account, as she had been part of Debbie's act for years.

"She went through it with Debbie and knew how hard it was. Now, looking back and watching her interviews, I try to model what I do after her. She was so good at it. She would get so annoyed with me if I ever did a fake interview," Billie explains. "She'd say, 'Tell the real story.'"