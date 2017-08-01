Dylan Sprouse Returns to Acting After Taking a 6-Year Break

Dylan Sprouse has come a long way since The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

With his twin brother Cole Sprouse starring as "Jughead" Jones on The CW's Riverdale, Dylan's fans had hoped he would return to acting—and after six years out of the spotlight, their wish came true. In the past few days, director Eva Doležalová has shared photos of the 24-year-old actor on the set of her new movie, Carte Blanche. Dylan plays a character named Gideon Blake.

Additional cast members include Jordan Barrett, Jessica Heller, Solenn Heussaff, Jack Kilmer, Jeremie Laheurte, Katty Ukhanova, Jessika Van, Suki Waterhouse and Johnny Whitworth. The director has been sharing behind-the-scenes looks at Carte Blanche on Instagram and Snapchat.