Idris Elba and Jimmy Fallon will...place kindness on you.

Well, that's how Boyz II Men's classic hit, "I'll Make Love to You," goes if you put it in Google Translate, change it to another language and then switch it back to English. Needless to say, it misses the point of the group's sexy original message, but makes for quite the hilarious performance.

The Tonight Show host and Dark Tower star gave the new rendition a try Monday night during a round of the show's signature "Google Translate Songs." But, before they could get to the grand finale duet, they each took a stab at it solo. Elba mustered up his courage and went first with a strange version of Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back," which turned into "The Baby Escaped" with many references to saplings.