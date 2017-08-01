Andrew Lipovsky/NBC
Idris Elba and Jimmy Fallon will...place kindness on you.
Well, that's how Boyz II Men's classic hit, "I'll Make Love to You," goes if you put it in Google Translate, change it to another language and then switch it back to English. Needless to say, it misses the point of the group's sexy original message, but makes for quite the hilarious performance.
The Tonight Show host and Dark Tower star gave the new rendition a try Monday night during a round of the show's signature "Google Translate Songs." But, before they could get to the grand finale duet, they each took a stab at it solo. Elba mustered up his courage and went first with a strange version of Sir Mix-A-Lot's "Baby Got Back," which turned into "The Baby Escaped" with many references to saplings.
Then, Fallon ignited his inner pop princess for Britney Spears' "...Baby One More Time." After the Google Translate remix, it became a family-friendly "Meet My Kids." Surprisingly, the new lyrics got a touch deep.
"I drop my heart into your big void. I demand tips," Fallon belted out. "One day I will meet my kids."
For the final number, Fallon and Elba prepared to drop to their knees in the name of love for "I'll Place Kindness on You."
While it might have missed the point entirely, the duo performed the new lyrics with plenty of enthusiasm. "I become in debt when you tell me to plow," the men crooned.
Catch the song's dramatic finish in the video above!