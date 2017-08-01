If there's ever a Channing Tatum movie marathon on TV, don't bother telling his daughter.

When the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday to promote his new movie Logan Lucky, he confessed that his 4-year-old daughter Everly Tatum isn't a fan of 2006's Step Up—you know, the film where he fell in love with Jenna Dewan Tatum, whom he married in 2009.

"Has your daughter seen any of your movies?" Jimmy Kimmel asked the 37-year-old actor. Given her youth, the late-night host said, "She certainly hasn't seen Magic Mike, I would guess."

"Well, she was there for Magic Mike—a lot of it. And now her dancing is showing that she's seen a lot of that. I'm like, 'I didn't teach her that!'" Channing said of his stripper movie, released in 2015. "But we actually showed her Step Up for the first time. We were like, 'This is really cool! It's got dancing. She's going to love it!' Within 10 seconds, she was like, 'Can I watch a real movie? I don't know, like a good one?' I'm like, 'What do you mean? This is a real movie! This is such a real movie! They made like seven more of these! You will watch it! Sit down!'"