If there's ever a Channing Tatum movie marathon on TV, don't bother telling his daughter.
When the actor appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday to promote his new movie Logan Lucky, he confessed that his 4-year-old daughter Everly Tatum isn't a fan of 2006's Step Up—you know, the film where he fell in love with Jenna Dewan Tatum, whom he married in 2009.
"Has your daughter seen any of your movies?" Jimmy Kimmel asked the 37-year-old actor. Given her youth, the late-night host said, "She certainly hasn't seen Magic Mike, I would guess."
"Well, she was there for Magic Mike—a lot of it. And now her dancing is showing that she's seen a lot of that. I'm like, 'I didn't teach her that!'" Channing said of his stripper movie, released in 2015. "But we actually showed her Step Up for the first time. We were like, 'This is really cool! It's got dancing. She's going to love it!' Within 10 seconds, she was like, 'Can I watch a real movie? I don't know, like a good one?' I'm like, 'What do you mean? This is a real movie! This is such a real movie! They made like seven more of these! You will watch it! Sit down!'"
But Everly couldn't sit through the film. "Ten more seconds went by and she was like, 'Please, can I watch a real movie?'" Channing said. "We're like, 'Fine! Just put on Moana! I don't care!'"
"Maybe do a movie with Moana next time!" Jimmy suggested.
"I would happily do that," Channing replied. "That would be a really good career movie, I think."
There's just one problem: "My daughter hates when I do voices," Channing revealed. "What I want to do is do a movie, and then not tell her that I'm in it, and then make her go see it. And if she likes it, I am going to rub it in her face. I'm going to be like, 'Yeah! That's Daddy!' Mic drop!"
But make no mistake—there's no one Channing loves more than his little girl. In fact, the actor even wore a tie that the tot designed. "This is a new artist that's in town. Her name is E.T. It's just my daughter," he laughed. "She pretty much paints all my stuff. She did this one at school."
Sensing an opportunity to make a buck, Channing joked, "I'm going to start selling these, actually. One day I'll wear the shoes—we have Converse as well. I have like four or five pairs."
"This is the best thing about having money: Your kids can ruin everything in your house," Jimmy sad, adding that his children never customized his clothing. "And you don't have to freak out!"