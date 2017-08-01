Courtesy of MTV
MTV didn't want to risk swimming with the sharks.
The network canceled its Siesta Key premiere party at Cinebistro in Sarasota, Fla., to promote the TV series after a video showing a hammerhead shark being dragged to its death went viral.
The reality show stars Alex Kompothecras, who is friends with at least one of the men shown abusing the animal. Three women organized a protest, and at least 6,000 Facebook users followed their cause. After Alex received death threats, the party was called off. His father, Dr. Gary Kompothecras confirmed the news to The Tampa Bay Times. But the chiropractor, who funded the pilot episode, said, "I wouldn't say that's the only reason. There are other reasons."
Gary did not elaborate on what the "other reasons" were.
Alex previously acknowledged the abuse in a Facebook post. "I had absolutely nothing to do with the shark video," he wrote. "Yes he's a friend of mine, but no I don't agree with what he did. Check your facts before you go posting on my page. Thanks." He later deleted the message.
Last week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission identified the individuals in the video; a spokesman said the agency would not reveal their names during the investigation.
To date, The Tampa Bay Times reports, no charges have been filed.
Ashley Midey, one of the women who organized the Facebook page, was happy with the "great outcome" of the protest. "Other than letting the world see and hoping law enforcement would really get involved, having things cancelled is a huge deal," she wrote in an update posted over the weekend. The following day, the group's administrators said they were not responsible for the multiple death threats made against Alex. "We want to make it very clear that we do not support or condone violence in any way. While we understand the frustrations of the community, violence is not the answer, and honestly it just brings you down to their level. We are not affiliated with any protests nor will we be organizing one," they told their followers. "Our focus is to continue to provide an internet presence without the threat of violence."
Siesta Key premiered Monday at 10 p.m. on MTV.