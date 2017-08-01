MTV didn't want to risk swimming with the sharks.

The network canceled its Siesta Key premiere party at Cinebistro in Sarasota, Fla., to promote the TV series after a video showing a hammerhead shark being dragged to its death went viral.

The reality show stars Alex Kompothecras, who is friends with at least one of the men shown abusing the animal. Three women organized a protest, and at least 6,000 Facebook users followed their cause. After Alex received death threats, the party was called off. His father, Dr. Gary Kompothecras confirmed the news to The Tampa Bay Times. But the chiropractor, who funded the pilot episode, said, "I wouldn't say that's the only reason. There are other reasons."

Gary did not elaborate on what the "other reasons" were.