Rob Lowe: Actor, Father, Ghost Hunter.

That's the general gist of Lowe's new A&E series The Lowe Files, which follows the star and his two sons, John Owen and Matthew, as they road trip around the U.S., visiting haunted houses and hunting down ghosts.

"The concept of the show is that we go on these adventures and, you know, sometimes we're going to find stuff and sometimes we don't, because nothing is staged," Lowe tells E! News in the video above. "Absolutely everything on the show is just that we're there with cameras and whatever happens happens."

It's kind of like The X-Files meets Supernatural meets real life, plus the hair and genes of one of TV's handsomest men—and that addition is truly saying something, since neither The X-Files nor Supernatural are lacking in the handsome man department.