It looks like R. Kelly's current tour has hit a rough patch.

The R&B singer's After Party tour has been shortened as of Monday, Billboard has learned. TMZ reported several concerts were canceled after low ticket sales.

According to TMZ, four of 10 future shows were called off despite the singer's ongoing statements announcing that he would continue to hit the road amidst his latest headline-making drama.

The site also reports that Kelly's last concert on Friday night was half full and concertgoers left upset after the headliner's set only lasted 45 minutes.