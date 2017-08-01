It looks like R. Kelly's current tour has hit a rough patch.
The R&B singer's After Party tour has been shortened as of Monday, Billboard has learned. TMZ reported several concerts were canceled after low ticket sales.
According to TMZ, four of 10 future shows were called off despite the singer's ongoing statements announcing that he would continue to hit the road amidst his latest headline-making drama.
The site also reports that Kelly's last concert on Friday night was half full and concertgoers left upset after the headliner's set only lasted 45 minutes.
"Crowd was fine bc most were prob lifelong fans like me lol," wrote Instagram user @naomidinah, who posted videos of the singer onstage. "Lil upset it was shorter than normal tho he wad only on stage 45 mins."
During Friday's Virginia Beach show, Kelly encouraged fans to touch his body despite the ongoing accusations to he is running a sex cult.
The show marked the first public appearance for Kelly since BuzzFeed News reported he's been allegedly holding women against their will in a "cult"-like atmosphere, which he has denied.
The Buzzfeed report featured several parents who claimed that Kelly is currently holding their daughters against their will.
One of them, Joycelyn Savage, later told TMZ in a video interview she was in a "happy place" in her life and is "not being brainwashed." She said she wanted her parents and readers to know she is "totally fine."
Kelly has not been charged with any crime stemming from the accusations. His attorney had said in a statement that the singer "is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him" and "unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."