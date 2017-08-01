Happy birthday, Khal Drago!

Birthday boy Jason Momoa may be known for playing the fierce Dothraki King and as the trident-wielding Aquaman in the upcoming DC films, but he's definitely shown a softer side on his Instagram, namely with his deep love for his wife since 2007, Lisa Bonet.

The two, who met in 2005, rarely make red carpet appearances together and both have mostly managed to dodge the press over the years when asked about their relationship, but there's one place the two aren't hiding their love and that's on Instagram, where they can control what goes on.

The Hawaii-born actor may be red carpet shy when it comes to the mother of his two children, Lola Iolani Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, but he's all about professing his love for the woman he refers to as the "moon of his life" and his "partner in crime" on social media.

Let's take a look at some of the sweetest Instagram photos of one of Hollywood's most under-the-radar couples...