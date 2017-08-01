James Franco is going deep.

The wild stallion known for bucking conventions has been making some big personal changes recently and the 39-year-old, who is slated to star in an upcoming HBO series called The Deuce, sat down with writer Edmund White to discuss his new adventures and old addictions for Out magazine's September issue.

"I have a very addictive personality. When I was a teenager I got over certain addictions, and that’s when I started acting, at age 17. I really threw myself into it, and that became everything, to the point where I didn’t even socialize," confesses the actor. "And then after, like, 10 years of that, at age 27, I realized, 'Man, I'm so depressed.' On the surface my life seems pretty good—I have a career and everything— but I feel isolated and lonely."

Interestingly enough, the King Cobra star says he's taken up surfing as a form of therapy recently.

"I've started a new chapter of my life. I was very work-addicted, and addicted to other things—not substances, I got over that a long time ago—but I've recently changed my life, and this is part of my therapy."