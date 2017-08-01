The '90s were a magical time for basketball. We had Michael Jordan, the Dream Team, Space Jam, short shorts, snazzy sneakers and the Jock Jams soundtrack. And of course, there was Air Bud, the unforgettable family film about a golden retriever with a love for the game. He didn't dribble—but he did drool, and he scored a spot in the hearts of kids all around the world.

It was 20 years ago today back in 1997 that Air Bud premiered in theaters. It was an independent movie based on a real-life dog named Buddy who had risen to fame thanks to his ability to shoot baskets.

Yes, that's right. CGI was in its infancy back then, but Air Bud didn't utilize any special effects to show Buddy playing the game. The late Roger Ebert was doubtful, but the dog was actually playing basketball in the movie—no "trickery" or funny editing required.