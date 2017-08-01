Best Backpacks: From Toddlers to Tourists

  • By
  • &

by Taylor Stephan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Charlie XCX

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson Steps Out in a Long Blond Wig After Buzzing Her Head

Dylan Sprouse

Dylan Sprouse Returns to Acting After Taking a 6-Year Break

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Branded: Backpacks

It doesn't matter what age you are, everyone loves a good backpack.

Sure, when you think of your very first backpack, you probably think of something you had in grade school. You know the carryall we're referring to: sturdy, practical and kind of an eye sore (if we're being honest). Well it's a good thing today's iterations are nothing like their former selves. In today's world there really is a backpack for every type of person.

For instance, to help tiny tots carry their loot to and from pre-school, there's pint-sized packs. And for new moms? There's chic diaper backpacks (yes they're a thing) to help hold all their mommy stuff.

Even the school book bags are pretty darn stylin'. To find the one that's right for you, keep scrolling!

Branded: Backpacks

Trendy & Cheap

Topshop Blake Mini Faux Leather Backpack, $45

Branded: Backpacks

Trendy & Cheap

Missguided Black Clear Mini Backpack, $38

Branded: Backpacks

Trendy & Cheap

Sole Society Kaili Two Tone Backpack, $39

Article continues below

Branded: Backpacks

For Toddlers

Twelve Little Little Companion Backpack, $50

Branded: Backpacks

For Toddlers

Skip Hop Zoo Little Kids & Toddler Backpack, $20

Branded: Backpacks

For Toddlers

Personalized Thomas & Friends "No. 1" Toddler Backpack, $40

Article continues below

Branded: Backpacks

Designer

Mackage Brook Backpack, $450

Branded: Backpacks

Designer

Rebecca Minkoff Darren Backpack, $375

Branded: Backpacks

Designer

Mansur Gavriel Mini Leather Backpack, $795

Article continues below

Branded: Backpacks

For Traveling

Eddie Bauer Stowaway 20L Packable Pack, $30

Branded: Backpacks

For Traveling

Patagonia Arbor 26L Backpack, $99

Branded: Backpacks

For Traveling

The North Face Borealis 28L Backpack, $89

Article continues below

Branded: Backpacks

Diaper Backpack

The Honest Company City Quilted Faux Leather Diaper Backpack, $100

Branded: Backpacks

Diaper Backpack

Skip Hop Greenwich Simply Chic Diaper Backpack, $100

Branded: Backpacks

Diaper Backpack

Carter's Baby Go Bandana Backpack Diaper Bag, $60

Article continues below

Branded: Backpacks

For School

Vans Realm Backpack, $35

Branded: Backpacks

For School

Sydney Iridescent Backpack, $30

Branded: Backpacks

For School

Herschel Supply Co. Little America Backpack, $120

Article continues below

Pack it in people! 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

TAGS/ Shopping , Daily Deals , Top Stories , Fashion , Life/Style
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.