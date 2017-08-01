Justin Bobby is picking up where he left off.

The TV star was a twentysomething hairdresser when he first made waves on the small screen as Audrina Partridge's mysterious love interest on MTV's hit teen drama, The Hills. It's been more than a decade since the ladies' first foray into reality television, but for Bobby, that time did not take away from his longtime dream of becoming a punk rock musician.

Today, the 35-year-old is a one-man band named BobbyrocK and is bringing his music to the country all summer long on tour. "It is just me, so you get all kinds of sounds and sounds coming from everywhere. You hear these wonky sounds and heavy guitar riffs—it's like alternative punk-rock, but simple and catchy," he told E! News. "I grew up on Bruce Springsteen, The Offspring, Nirvana and Billy Joel—this old school/new school mixed in one. I think you hear a bit of life coming through basically."

While he was popping in and out of the MTV drama, behind the scenes, Bobby was finding his melodies. "I've been doing the punk rock thing and I've been traveling years before The Hills. It's been before the show," he explained. "The music's always been there and [the show has] helped."