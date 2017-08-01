Say hello to ELLE's latest cover girl, Tulip Fever star Alicia Vikander.

Gracing the pages of the coveted September issue, the 28-year-old Academy Award winner models a series of looks by Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Céline, J. Crew, Louis Vuitton and Nina Ricci. Though Vikander is famously tightlipped about her romance with Michael Fassbender, the actress—and the people who know her best—are outspoken about other facets of her life.

Here, E! News highlights five tidbits from the magazine's cover story:

1. She Got in Killer Shape for Tomb Raider

The actress spent 95 days shooting the movie reboot. "I love big popcorn movies. I've never done action scenes on this level—not even close. It feels like I'm back to dancing—the training, the intensity. You need to be aware of your movement up in the wires and how your body works," says Vikander, a trained ballerina. Due to the physical demands of the role, the 5-foot-5 actress spent a significant amount of time "bulking up quite a lot at first and then trying to just, like, tone down," the movie star says. "I've never been able to lift my own weight, and the day when you have that capacity, it's pretty empowering! And you get the endorphins afterward."