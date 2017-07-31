Keeping Up With Kris Jenner's European Vacation: All the Details on Her "Amazing Trip" With Corey Gamble
Drake Bell was pretty upset after he didn't get the invite to Josh Peck's wedding...but that's apparently all in the past.
As you may recall, the actor sent out some cryptic tweets following his former Drake and Josh co-star's wedding with Paige O'Brien. However, Bell sat down with E! News and promised they're still great friends.
"I kinda shot from the hip. I was like, 'This is wrong! Why am I finding out about this on social media?'" he admitted of his reaction to Peck's marriage news. "I just felt like a bummed out brother, just kind of hurt. But it does nothing to our relationship."
Bell continued, explaining, "I mean, we're brothers. We're friends. He's been one of my dearest friends for the past 18 years. He's one of the people that I know for a fact, no matter what happens in life, I can call Josh at any time of the day and he'll be right there for me. If he's not in some other country or something, then he'll be there."
Bell also noted that they still talk "all the time," but their relationship has its ups and downs, which he describes as the "yin and yang of brotherly love."
Meanwhile, Bell also opened up about another former co-star, Amanda Bynes.
The two worked together on The Amanda Show from 1999 to 2001—a time during which Bell said he learned a lot from Bynes.
"My memory of working with Amanda Bynes is just that she was incredible," he gushed. "I was a fan of All That before I even came onto the show…She was a star! But then to see her work ethic and to watch how—we had actors on our show who were adults, seasoned professionals who could do all these different voices and characters—and here's this 12-year-old girl just running circles around them."
He said they began working together when he was about 11-years-old. He recalled, "Seeing that at a young age and watching her, it was really inspiring. Not having to look at an adult and go, 'Oh, one day I could be like that.' It was going, 'Wow, hey! If I work my butt off and stay focused, I could do that right now.'"
Bell recalled how she "carried" every sketch and every comment "on her shoulders."
"Every little minute details was thrown at this 14-year-old girl," he said. "How many times I saw her—where any other actor with that kind of pressure, especially at that age, would break or crack…seeing her at those moments go the other way. She was a hard, hard worker."
