"My memory of working with Amanda Bynes is just that she was incredible," he gushed. "I was a fan of All That before I even came onto the show…She was a star! But then to see her work ethic and to watch how—we had actors on our show who were adults, seasoned professionals who could do all these different voices and characters—and here's this 12-year-old girl just running circles around them."

He said they began working together when he was about 11-years-old. He recalled, "Seeing that at a young age and watching her, it was really inspiring. Not having to look at an adult and go, 'Oh, one day I could be like that.' It was going, 'Wow, hey! If I work my butt off and stay focused, I could do that right now.'"

Bell recalled how she "carried" every sketch and every comment "on her shoulders."

"Every little minute details was thrown at this 14-year-old girl," he said. "How many times I saw her—where any other actor with that kind of pressure, especially at that age, would break or crack…seeing her at those moments go the other way. She was a hard, hard worker."