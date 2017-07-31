Get Your First Look at Frozen the Musical!

As Anna sings, love is an open door and now she's headed for the stage door.

With less than a year until the Broadway debut of Frozen, fans of the instant Disney hit are finally getting their first look at the cartoon headed for the stage.

Thanks to a newly released behind-the-scenes featurette, eager audience members can see the performers getting into the swing of life in Arendelle during rehearsals for the upcoming show. According to members of the creative and production teams for the musical, the musical will go deeper into the characters with the help of new songs penned by the film's original songwriters, Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.