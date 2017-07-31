To many Sam Shepard wasn't just an actor and a playwright, he was a god of American theater.

Earlier today news broke that the deity passed last Thursday at the age of 73 after succumbing to complications from his battle with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, commonly referred to as ALS or Lou Gehrig's disease. While many notable names in the theater world thought of him as an icon, a younger generation knew him as Robert Rayburn in Bloodline and Noah Calhoun's dad in The Notebook. But he was known to his former partner of almost three decades, Oscar winnerJessica Lange, as simply "Sammy."

Mere hours before the playwright's death was announced, the 68-year-old actress, who was with Shepard from 1982-2009, opened up to AARP The Magazine about her tumultuous relationship with the legend.

"I wouldn't call Sammy easygoing and funny, but everybody has their dark side, and he always does it with a sense of humor," the Feud: Bette and Joan actress told AARP.

