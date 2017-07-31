Do you remember "The Rachel"?

The honey-brown-to-blonde layered lob of the ‘90s grew from a sitcom character's look to one of the most iconic styles of pop-culture history. Whether you were obsessed with Friends or not (but, really, who didn't watch Friends?), there's no denying the popularity of the look.

"With Jennifer Aniston's color, you were always sucked into it," said Michael Canalé, the star's longtime hairstylist and the colorist responsible for the signature look.

For years, Canalé has nursed Aniston's hair, taking it from blonde to brunette to blonde again. Her transitions from one hair hue to another are graceful and gradual. Yet, despite its chameleon-like nature, the actress' hair has been the subject of headlines for over a decade. Of course, this kind of longevity leads any of the beauty-obsessed to ask: "What's the secret?"