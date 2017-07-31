If you're a true child of the '90s, you ran home after school every Monday through Thursday to catch your favorite celebrities help host the latest list of popular music videos on MTV's Total Request Live...and if you couldn't make it, you made sure someone taped it (how we miss you, VHS).

We were sad to leave those days behind in 2008 when MTV bid farewell to the popular show, but our childhood passion will soon be reignited.

MTV is bringing TRL back in October! Yes, you read that correctly. TRL. IS. COMING. BACK.