"We must ensure that we do not fail those most vulnerable victims who have managed to flee the carnage in Syria," David Pressman, ambassador and executive director of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, said. "It is our hope that the refugee children who will soon start school through this initiative will have a chance to contribute to building a more peaceful and just world and, hopefully, one where those responsible for these grave crimes are held to account."

The schools are expected to open this year, according to the press release.

UNICEF executive director Anthony Lake thanked the couple for their aid. "How can children become the workers and leaders of their countries someday if they have not had the education and support they need to reach their full potential? By supporting the work of UNICEF and our partners to deliver education to every child affected by the conflict in Syria, the Clooney Foundation for Justice is not only investing in the futures of individual children, it is investing in the future of the entire region," Lake said. "UNICEF is deeply grateful for this critical funding."