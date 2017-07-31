Busy Philipps Has the Best Matthew McConaughey Party Story

Later on, Philipps asked McConaughey how his kids feel about him playing a villain in The Dark Tower. "They're not going to see this one yet. They know I'm the man in black. The oldest one thinks it's kind of cool," the actor shared. "But they're like, 'Why didn't you play the good guy?'"

After the taping ended, Phillips posed for a selfie with McConaughey and Ryan Seacrest—and when she posted it on Instagram, the actress treated her followers to something extra special.

"Wait. I didn't get to tell this story cause when you're hosting, you know, IT'S NOT ALL ABOUT YOU," she began. Years ago, Philipps and her husband Marc Silverstein attended a pre-Oscars party for Brokeback Mountain with Heath Ledger and Michelle Williams, who were nominated for their performances in the film. "Matthew McConaughey came up to congratulate them and we were introduced. He talked with us for about 10 mins and when he left he said, 'Heath, Michelle, congratulations and best of luck to you this weekend. Marc, it was nice to meet you. WHIMSY, it was a pleasure!' We obviously didn't correct him cause who cares?!" she wrote. "He's Matthew McConaughey! He can call me whatever he wants! But we all just about died."