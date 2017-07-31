On-Sale Swimsuits to Stock Up on—Because Summer's Almost Over

  • By
  • &

by Raleigh Seldon |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince William, Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Elizabeth Olsen & Aubrey Plaza Are Twinning

Kim Zolciak Vows to Stop Posting About Her Dogs

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on

Summer's almost over! [Insert heavy cry face emoji.]

And because Julianne Hough's been serving up some serious swimsuit inspiration (we swear she packed a whole suitcase full of bikinis for her honeymoon—Exhibit A, Exhibit B, Exhibit C), we thought it would be appropriate to start searching for on-sale swimsuits worth your while.

So before you book that warm winter vacay you've been dreaming about, take a scroll through the below under-$100 bikinis, tankinis and one-pieces...because who doesn't love a good discount?

Photos

On-Sale Swimsuits to End the Summer in

Then once you've found the perfect suit, get yourself a pair of sunnies like Julianne's and take a playful pic in the sun (while it's still in the sky).

Shop the Look

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

H&M

Bandeau Bikini Top, Was: $18, Now: $13; Bikini Bottoms, Was: $13, Now: $8

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

La Perla

Mesh-Paneled Swimsuit, Was: $1,030, Now: $515

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Minkpink

Double Strap Bikini Top, Was: $68, Now: $35; Hipster Bikini Bottoms, Was: $52, Now: $30

Article continues below

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Lisa Marie Fernandez

Poppy Gingham Seersucker Bandeau Swimsuit, Was: $420, Now: $189

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve

Mariah Top, Was: $88, Now: $49; Mariah High-Waisted Bottom, Was: $68, Now: $47

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Ganni

Ruched Bikini, Was: $119, Now: $54

Article continues below

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Wolf & Whistle

Fuller Bust Swimsuit, Was: $60, Now: $30

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Somedays Lovin

Blooming Dunes One Piece, Was: $96, Now: $63

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Eberjey

So Solid Lolita Knotted Bandeau Bikini Top, Was: $92, Now: $46; So Solid Allie Low-Rise Bikini Briefs, Was: $72, Now: $36

Article continues below

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

River Island

White Scalloped Scuba String Bikini Top, Was: $32, Now: $14; Black Scallop Detail Bikini Bottoms, $24

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Tart Collections

Karel Cutout Printed Swimsuit, Was: $132, Now: $60

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Kenzo

Printed Triangle Bikini, Was: $270, Now: $95

Article continues below

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

P.E. Nation

The Dream Color-Block Swimsuit, Was: $160, Now: $72

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Bettinis

Triangle Top, Was: $88, Now: $53; Cheeky Bottom, Was: $75, Now: $45

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Zeus+Dione

Daira Embellished Bandeau Bikini, Was: $160, Now: $64

Article continues below

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Topshop

'80s Strappy Plunge Bikini Top, Was: $25, Now: $12; Reversible Slinky Bikini Bottoms, Was: $20, Now: $8

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Norma Kamali

Marissa Striped Swimsuit, Was: $200, Now: $100

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Indah

Hapa Top, Was: $86, Now: $53; Sasa Skimpy Bottom, Was: $88, Now: $53

Article continues below

ESC: Sale Swimsuits

Adidas by Stella McCartney

Cutout Striped Swimsuit, Was: $90, Now: $54

They're cute, right?

For more style inspiration, head to our IG page: @stylecollective.

TAGS/ Julianne Hough , Life/Style , Style Collective , Fashion , VG , Shopping , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.