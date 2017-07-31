The chills are going around.

In this sneak peek from Wednesday's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, country star Brett Eldredge is stunned as Tyler Henry connects to his late grandfather.

"One of the main energies that's coming through is like a very paternal type of a figure—not just for you, but for family," the clairvoyant explains. "He comes across as being like an older gentleman and family's everything to him. I have the chills! That's how strong of a man this is."

Tyler continues, "He's showing me a symbol of a car. There's a reference to changing a tire. It's like a random thing. He's putting a special highlight on that though for some reason. Does that make any sense?"