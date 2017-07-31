Country Singer Brett Eldredge Gets the Chills as Tyler Henry Connects to His Late Grandfather on Hollywood Medium

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Prince William, Kate Middleton

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kim Zolciak Vows to Stop Posting About Her Dogs

Paris Jackson & Macaulay Culkin Get Matching Tats

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The chills are going around.

In this sneak peek from Wednesday's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, country star Brett Eldredge is stunned as Tyler Henry connects to his late grandfather.

"One of the main energies that's coming through is like a very paternal type of a figure—not just for you, but for family," the clairvoyant explains. "He comes across as being like an older gentleman and family's everything to him. I have the chills! That's how strong of a man this is."

Tyler continues, "He's showing me a symbol of a car. There's a reference to changing a tire. It's like a random thing. He's putting a special highlight on that though for some reason. Does that make any sense?"

Watch

Mischa Barton Opens Up to Tyler Henry on Mysterious Death

"That was my grandfather on my father's side," the 31-year-old musician confirms. "His name was Shirley. He had a car service gas station for 40 years. He worked around cars and as kids he'd always help us figure out how to change the oil and tell how many pounds of air pressure you're supposed to put in your tires."

Following that revelation, the "Love Someone" singer gushes about the medium's accuracy.

"How'd he just hit that? I'm shocked! Pretty amazing!" he says. "I was talking about somebody I really wanted to get in touch with without trying to tell him details and that was my grandpa Shirley. That gave me chills. That was a good feeling."

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.