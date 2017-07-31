Get Your First Look at mother!, the Movie Jennifer Lawrence Made With Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky

  • By
  • &

by Matthew Schiff |

The first teaser trailer for Jennifer Larwrence's new film mother! is out and it is all kinds of chilling.

In the thrilling teaser, Lawrence wanders around a home while unexpected guests speak in the background. The trailer becomes even more haunting when a series of suspense-filled shots from the film flash across the screen.

The psychological thriller, which was written and directed by Lawrence's boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, tests a couple's relationship "when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence," according to Paramount's official synopsis.

The Academy award-winning actress stars alongside Javier Bardem, Ed Harris and Michelle Pfeiffer in a film about "love, devotion and sacrifice."

Although this is Lawrence's first film with director Aronofsky, the two have spent a lot of time with each other off set. Sources tell E! News the couple has been dating officially "since August" 2016.

Earlier this year, the Black Swan director traveled all the way to Budapest where Lawrence was filming for the movie, Red Sparrow.

After screening at film festivals in Venice and Toronto, mother! will hit theaters Sept. 15.

