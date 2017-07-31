The first teaser trailer for Jennifer Larwrence's new film mother! is out and it is all kinds of chilling.

In the thrilling teaser, Lawrence wanders around a home while unexpected guests speak in the background. The trailer becomes even more haunting when a series of suspense-filled shots from the film flash across the screen.

The psychological thriller, which was written and directed by Lawrence's boyfriend Darren Aronofsky, tests a couple's relationship "when uninvited guests arrive at their home, disrupting their tranquil existence," according to Paramount's official synopsis.