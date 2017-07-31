"We've all heard mothers give the same speech about how life changing the love for your baby is, and it's not like I didn't believe it or anything, but I guess I couldn't actually connect to those exact feelings until the doctor placed Sonny onto my chest," Port admitted. "I love him and feel protective over him, but more than anything, I'm just like obsessed. I can't stop looking at him, or thinking about him when I am in another room. It's a bit like getting a toy you really, really wanted as a child. There was all the anticipation and build up, and then you open it and you love it. Unlike the toy, however, I am obviously never going to get sick of Sonny, and he poops."

"All kidding aside, my heart just grew to accommodate all this extra love I now have to give. I don't care if this is sappy or trite and I don't want to say that I love him more than anything ever because I love Timmy and my family. It's not about loving him more than something else I love. It's just awesome," said Port, who has been blogging about her love-hate relationship with pregnancy. "I can't wait to watch him change and grow and take on my traits and Timmy's. I could go on forever, so I'll stop now, but get ready for a lot more Sonny talk coming soon."