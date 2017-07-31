Macaulay Culkin and Paris Jackson didn't just start hanging out this week.

But now everyone happens to be extra interested because Culkin cut his hair and he's holding his own against his model goddaughter in the camera-loves-me department. And that's exciting for people because the 36-year-old actor/musician/curiosity has been in the public eye for so long, he's one of those celebrities you realize you've been rooting for, perhaps for most of your life.

Culkin, meanwhile, has definitely been rooting for Paris for the entirety of her life.

The former child star's friendship with Michael Jacksonwas one of the big question marks of the 1990s, considering the 22-year age gap between the Home Alone star and the King of Pop. But they were close enough that Jackson asked Culkin to be Paris' godfather. She was born in 1998, when the actor was 17.