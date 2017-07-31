JoJo Fletcher Just Wore $40 Jeans From Zara—Run, Don't Walk

Affordable denim and sushi. Is there a better combination? Debatable.

The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers stepped out for date night looking exceptionally cute and casual. Plot twist: JoJo's killer, not-your-average skinny jeans are just $40 (from everyone's favorite fast-fashion retailer: Zara).

Finishing off the look with a romantic, off-the-shoulder Blue Life top and metallic Aldo shoes, the style star definitely kept things interesting. What's more to love about her pant choice? The frayed hemline allows for a little ankle to show (remember: showing ankle gives an illusion of lengthier, longer legs) and the overall distressing isn't too overwhelming, letting the whole outfit do the talking as opposed to the one piece.

When the time comes and these bad boys sell out, take a scroll through the below pairs of seriously affordable picks!

Shop the Look

ESC: Cheap Jeans

Zara

Mid-Rise Jeans with Shiny Trims, $40

ESC: Cheap Jeans

Topshop

Moto Bleach Cropped Kick Flare Dree Jeans, $70

ESC: Cheap Jeans

Lovers + Friends

Logan High-Rise Tapered Jean, Was: $188, Now: $98

ESC: Cheap Jeans

H&M

Vintage High Cropped Jeans, $40

ESC: Cheap Jeans

AMO

Jane Mid-Rise Cropped Distressed Flared Jeans, $99

ESC: Cheap Jeans

BLANKNYC

Straight Jean, $88

ESC: Cheap Jeans

River Island

Blue Alannah Ripped Relaxed Skinny Fit Jeans, $84

Cheap denim for days.

What could be better?

