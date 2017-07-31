Affordable denim and sushi. Is there a better combination? Debatable.
The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers stepped out for date night looking exceptionally cute and casual. Plot twist: JoJo's killer, not-your-average skinny jeans are just $40 (from everyone's favorite fast-fashion retailer: Zara).
Finishing off the look with a romantic, off-the-shoulder Blue Life top and metallic Aldo shoes, the style star definitely kept things interesting. What's more to love about her pant choice? The frayed hemline allows for a little ankle to show (remember: showing ankle gives an illusion of lengthier, longer legs) and the overall distressing isn't too overwhelming, letting the whole outfit do the talking as opposed to the one piece.