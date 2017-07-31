What could be better?

When the time comes and these bad boys sell out, take a scroll through the below pairs of seriously affordable picks!

Finishing off the look with a romantic, off-the-shoulder Blue Life top and metallic Aldo shoes, the style star definitely kept things interesting. What's more to love about her pant choice? The frayed hemline allows for a little ankle to show (remember: showing ankle gives an illusion of lengthier, longer legs) and the overall distressing isn't too overwhelming, letting the whole outfit do the talking as opposed to the one piece.

Affordable denim and sushi. Is there a better combination? Debatable.

A post shared by JoJo Fletcher (@joelle_fletcher) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:46pm PDT

