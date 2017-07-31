Hackers have come for HBO.

The cable network is the latest entertainment company to find themselves the target of major cyber attack, with upcoming episodes and scripts from a handful of their shows showing up online courtesy of hackers who've found a way to breach the company's systems, EW reports.

Hackers claim to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of proprietary data from HBO. Already, an upcoming episode of both Ballers and Room 104 have surfaced, as well as a script that is purportedly from next week's episode of Game of Thrones, with the threat that more is "coming soon."

"HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information," the network confirmed with E! News in a statement. "We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."