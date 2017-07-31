Hackers have come for HBO.
The cable network is the latest entertainment company to find themselves the target of major cyber attack, with upcoming episodes and scripts from a handful of their shows showing up online courtesy of hackers who've found a way to breach the company's systems, EW reports.
Hackers claim to have stolen 1.5 terabytes of proprietary data from HBO. Already, an upcoming episode of both Ballers and Room 104 have surfaced, as well as a script that is purportedly from next week's episode of Game of Thrones, with the threat that more is "coming soon."
"HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information," the network confirmed with E! News in a statement. "We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold."
HBO chairman and CEO Richard Pleper sent an email to his employees on Monday morning, alerting them of the security breach. "As most of you have probably heard by now, there has been a cyber incident directed at the company which has resulted in some stolen proprietary information, including some of our programming," he wrote. "Any intrusion of this nature is obviously disruptive, unsettling, and disturbing for all of us. I can assure you that senior leadership and our extraordinary technology team, along with outside experts, are working round the clock to protect our collective interests. The efforts across multiple departments have been nothing short of herculean. It is a textbook example of quintessential HBO teamwork. The problem before us is unfortunately all too familiar in the world we now find ourselves a part of. As has been the case with any challenge we have ever faced, I have absolutely no doubt that we will navigate our way through this successfully."
The anonymous hackers first made their attack known on Sunday by emailing a handful of reporters: "Hi to all mankind. The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What's its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and Game of Thrones……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling." Whether or not the hackers managed to obtain any actual footage from GoT remains to be seen.
Since its inception, HBO has struggled to keep Game of Thrones content from being illegally distributed—especially before it airs. The show ranked as the most pirated TV series every year, and during season five, the first four episodes were leaked online before the season had even premiered once review DVDs were sent out to press and industry insiders. After that, no advance screeners of Game of Thrones have ever been sent again.
Game of Thrones airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on HBO.