Sam Shepard has died.

The Oscar-nominated actor and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright passed away on Thursday at his home in Kentucky, the New York Times reported. As a spokesman for the Shepard family confirmed to the newspaper, the star suffered complications from Lou Gehrig's disease. Shepard was 73 years old.

As famous off camera as he was in front of it, the star first earned his stripes in the theater world as an off-off-Broadway playwright and later wrote more than a dozen films, a few of which he also directed.

He made his debut in front of the camera in 1970 and rose to fame as a prominent actor with roles in The Right Stuff, Steel Magnolias, Days of Heaven, All the Pretty Horses and more recently in Mud and August: Osage County.